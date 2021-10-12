Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLVLY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 2,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0181 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

