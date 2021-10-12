Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GLQ stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

