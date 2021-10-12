CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 80,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.
About CMC Markets
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.