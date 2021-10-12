Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Down to $39.57

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.57, but opened at $37.32. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 11,874 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

