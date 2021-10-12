Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,597 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

IIM opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

