Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after buying an additional 65,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

