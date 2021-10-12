Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 292,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,897 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 213,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $4,993,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $4,038,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.