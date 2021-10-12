Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

