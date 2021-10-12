Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

