Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

