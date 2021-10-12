Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUA opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

