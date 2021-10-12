Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

