Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,807 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.46% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,253,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 245,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

TSI opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

