Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

