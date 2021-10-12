COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $75.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.