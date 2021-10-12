Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Conagra Brands worth $309,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 262,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CAG stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

