Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $460.50

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 460.50 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 465.50 ($6.08), with a volume of 11496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466 ($6.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Conduit alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £769.30 million and a PE ratio of -56.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 500.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 875.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Conduit’s payout ratio is -317.07%.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.