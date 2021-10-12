Congress Park Capital LLC Takes $219,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

