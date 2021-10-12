Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $20,185,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Splunk by 6.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12,594.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.