ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

COP stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $75.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $364,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

