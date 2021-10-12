Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

CLR opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.