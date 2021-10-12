Contrasting Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 21.85 -$42.13 million $0.05 2,806.80 IBEX $443.66 million 0.71 $2.85 million $1.28 13.43

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -9.11% -2.67% -0.52% IBEX 0.64% 30.31% 8.39%

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Five9 and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 9 12 0 2.50 IBEX 0 0 3 0 3.00

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $196.71, indicating a potential upside of 40.17%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.16%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

IBEX beats Five9 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

