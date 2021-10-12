Contrasting Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) & Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Core & Main and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main N/A N/A N/A Greenlane -10.87% -27.20% -15.97%

This table compares Core & Main and Greenlane’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenlane $138.30 million 1.49 -$14.52 million ($2.24) -0.98

Core & Main has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlane.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.6% of Greenlane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Core & Main and Greenlane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 0 8 5 0 2.38 Greenlane 0 0 5 0 3.00

Core & Main currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.88%. Greenlane has a consensus target price of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 167.58%. Given Greenlane’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Core & Main.

Summary

Greenlane beats Core & Main on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

