Conwest Associates, LP (CWPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 3.461 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $3.20.

OTCMKTS CWPS opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Conwest Associates has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

Get Conwest Associates alerts:

Conwest Associates Company Profile

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Conwest Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conwest Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.