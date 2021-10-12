Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPPMF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.49.

Shares of CPPMF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,508. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $530.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

