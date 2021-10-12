Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after buying an additional 795,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Corteva stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

