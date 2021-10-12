Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Corteva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.