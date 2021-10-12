Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. Corteva has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

