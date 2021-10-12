Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

