Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €69.23 ($81.45).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €58.68 ($69.04) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. Covestro has a 1 year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

