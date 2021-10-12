Covington Capital Management Acquires 4,036 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,275. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average is $187.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

