Covington Capital Management Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,413,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $45.70 on Tuesday, hitting $2,731.25. 28,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,806.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,564.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

