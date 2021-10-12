Covington Capital Management Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 3M by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.03. 65,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,918. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

