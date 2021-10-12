Covington Capital Management Has $13.50 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,931,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,562,000 after acquiring an additional 750,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 290,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,340. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

