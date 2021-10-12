Covington Capital Management Has $19.74 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.52. The stock had a trading volume of 47,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,240. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

