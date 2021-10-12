Covington Capital Management Has $38.59 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,236,000 after purchasing an additional 342,513 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,882. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.16. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

