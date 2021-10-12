Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors."

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

COWN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 277,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,685. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $404,270 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cowen by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cowen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cowen by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

