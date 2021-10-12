Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $38,606.94 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,068.65 or 0.99973418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00302590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00220302 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.97 or 0.00507970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

