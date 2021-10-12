Credits One Day Trading Volume Tops $255,422.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $255,422.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

