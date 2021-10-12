Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.69.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.98. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1.66.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.