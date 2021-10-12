Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading Up 2.2%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 407,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 899,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several analysts recently commented on CRLBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.