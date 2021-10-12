Critical Contrast: ironSource (NYSE:IS) versus 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and ironSource (NYSE:IS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 8X8 and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 6 0 2.38 ironSource 0 1 8 0 2.89

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.80%. ironSource has a consensus target price of $11.76, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than ironSource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and ironSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 4.80 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -19.18 ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

ironSource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30% ironSource N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ironSource beats 8X8 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

