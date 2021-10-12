Critical Review: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) & Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million 2.96 $1.02 million N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $26.24 billion 1.71 $1.49 billion $0.47 14.32

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 15.01% N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 20.63% 7.67% 0.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Friendly Hills Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 7 6 0 2.46

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Friendly Hills Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain. The United States segment consists of the financial business activity of BBVA USA in the country and the activity of the branch of BBVA SA in New York. The Mexico segment refers to banking and insurance businesses in this country as well as the activity of its branch in Houston. The Turkey segment reports the activity of Garanti BBVA group that is mainly carried out in this country and, to a lesser extent, in Romania and the Netherlands. The South America segment comprises of operations in n Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes the banking business activity carried out by the group in Europe and Asia, excluding Spain. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

