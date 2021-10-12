CryptEx (CRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,820.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.55 or 0.00029065 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $23,820.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,022.75 or 1.00122243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00049314 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001123 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00480154 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

