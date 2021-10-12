CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 152,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,146,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

