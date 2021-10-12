Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $19.75 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Curaleaf to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Curaleaf stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

