CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 78.6% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 78.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $55.85 million and approximately $1,236.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00415237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012509 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024879 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,751,955 coins and its circulating supply is 147,751,955 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.