CVCoin (CVN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.47 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 35.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 57.7% against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00008798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $61.19 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00122973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,138.21 or 0.99939698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.65 or 0.06164362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

