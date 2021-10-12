CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 98,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,458. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

