Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,005,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 96,968 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWA opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

